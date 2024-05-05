Medikal clarifies Deborah Vanessa's presence at 02 Indigo event

Medikal

Ghanaian artist Medikal sheds light on why Deborah Vanessa joined him at his UK show.

Surprised attendees at the 02 Indigo event witnessed Deborah Vanessa share the stage with Medikal.



Online chatter speculated motives, some suggesting it was to provoke his ex-wife Fella Makafui.



In an interview with United Television, Medikal clarified it wasn't to spite his ex.

He explained they have a collaborative song, intending to offer UK fans a taste of their on-screen chemistry.



Medikal emphasized it was about fan enjoyment, not proving a point.