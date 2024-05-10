Medikal couldn't have filled the O2 Indigo single-handedly - Heavy D

Heavy D

Heavy D, speaking on Accra 100.5 FM, dismissed the acclaim surrounding Medikal's purported solo feat of filling the 2,800-capacity Indigo O2 in London, UK.

He contended that Medikal couldn’t have achieved this alone and cautioned against excessive praise, advocating instead for aiming higher.



In his conversation with Entertainment Capital host Prince Benjamin (PB), Heavy D emphasized that the crowd attendance alone shouldn't overshadow the need for substantial international hits and showmanship for sustained success.



While acknowledging Medikal's talent and contributions to the music industry, Heavy D reiterated that filling a venue of that size single-handedly demands a robust repertoire of international hits, which he believes Medikal currently lacks.



Heavy D criticized the prevailing mindset within the Ghanaian music industry, emphasizing the importance of self-appreciation and global competitiveness.

He argued that success on the international stage requires a shift away from a solely pro-Ghanaian mindset.



Despite his skepticism, Heavy D commended Medikal for his role in organizing the event and acknowledged the positive impact on the music scene.



Reflecting on the Planning & Plotting Concert's success at the Indigo O2, he emphasized the significance of hard work and determination in achieving ambitious goals.