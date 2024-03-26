Entertainment

Entertainment
Medikal enlists Shatta Wale for Indigo O2 concert

IMG 20240325 181036 Medikal's concert will take place on May 3

Tue, 26 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rap sensation Medikal has announced dancehall artiste Shatta Wale as one of the performers at his concert at Indigo at the O2 scheduled for London on May 3, 2024.

"Shatta Wale adds to the anticipation for the concert," said Medikal, hinting at more top-notch artists to be revealed soon.

With tickets selling fast, fans are urged to secure their spots early to avoid missing out on this historic event. Shatta Wale himself encouraged Ghanaians in the UK to support the event.

Medikal expressed his enthusiasm, aiming to make history with the milestone event.

