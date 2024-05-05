Medikal explains reason behind O2 performance with Sister Derby

Medikal

Medikal has addressed criticism stemming from his recent performance alongside his ex-girlfriend Sister Derby at the 02 Indigo event in London.

Amid rumors regarding his marriage to actress Fella Makafui, Medikal defended his decision, emphasizing that it was intended to offer fans a live rendition of a popular song they had collaborated on.



Speaking on Accra-based UTV, Medikal clarified that the performance aimed to enhance the live concert experience for fans who had only seen the song through music videos and social media platforms. He emphasized that the intention was not to provoke or disrespect anyone, but solely to entertain his audience.

Despite facing backlash for the onstage reunion with Sister Derby, Medikal maintained that the focus should be on the success of the event rather than speculations about his personal life.



He urged the public to move past discussions about his divorce from Fella Makafui, emphasizing that breakups are not uncommon and that everyone should continue with their lives.