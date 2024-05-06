Medikal plans next show at London's O2 Arena following sold-out Indigo O2 concert

Medikal

Ghanaian rap sensation Medikal is set to take his UK concert experience to new heights with an upcoming show at the prestigious O2 Arena in London. The decision comes on the heels of his immensely successful performance at the Indigo O2 on May 3, 2024.

His recent concert, which featured star-studded performances by Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Bisa Kdei, Malcolm Nuna, and Jay Bhad, drew an overwhelming response from fans, cementing his status as a crowd-puller.



Reflecting on the unexpected turnout during an appearance on United Showbiz, Medikal expressed astonishment at the capacity crowd at the 2,700-seat venue, acknowledging the necessity for a larger space to accommodate his growing fan base.



Addressing concerns about the delayed start and rapid-fire performances, Medikal attributed the timing issues to fans arriving later than expected, necessitating a rethink of venue size and scheduling for future events.

Hinting at the choice of the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena for his next UK show, Medikal emphasized the importance of ample space for fans to enjoy the performances comfortably.



Moreover, he revealed the strict adherence to schedule due to contractual obligations with venue management, highlighting the financial implications of exceeding the agreed-upon time limit.



With meticulous planning and a commitment to delivering exceptional live experiences, Medikal's next venture at the O2 Arena promises to be an unforgettable spectacle for fans in the UK.