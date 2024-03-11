Medikal ready to extend spiritual support to Okese1 amid financial challenges

Medikal

AMG signee, Medikal, has stepped forward to offer his insights and support to Okese 1 following his recent financial predicament.

Medikal, addressing the tumultuous events surrounding Okese1, attributed the rapper's misfortunes to spiritual manipulations targeting him. He urged Okese1 to reach out to him for assistance in reversing his fortunes.



In a widely circulated video across social media platforms, Medikal highlighted the series of adversities that have plagued Okese1.



"It is spiritual. Think about it. Within six months, you woke up one morning and all your dogs were dead, your father died too, your Range Rover got burnt and now you want to sell your house and relocate abroad. Think about it. It is all spiritual. Look for my number and call me," Medikal emphasized.

Dispelling any notion that Okese1's challenges were merely life's trials, Medikal cautioned that they were manifestations of spiritual attacks. He stressed, "You see what is happening to you, you may assume it is all part of life’s challenges, but let me caution you, what you are going through now is spiritual, it has got nothing to do with life challenges. No matter what we have been through, I am never happy seeing you go through this."



The rift between Medikal and Okese1 has persisted since mid-2022, despite efforts by industry figures like Cris Waddle to reconcile them. However, these attempts have thus far proven futile.