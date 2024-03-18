Medikal speaks against ill-treatment of Bongo Ideas

Medikal

Rapper Medikal has strongly advocated for fair treatment towards Bongo Ideas, emphasizing that despite the latter's verbal attacks on some personalities, he does not deserve mistreatment.

This assertion by Medikal follows comedian DKB's call for consequences against Bongo Ideas.



Medikal, a prominent figure in the community where Bongo Ideas resides, stressed the importance of ensuring Bongo Ideas' safety and well-being. He took the opportunity to condemn any misconduct by security agencies against the young man.



“No matter how Bongo is, I don’t think he deserves to be treated in any inhumane way. All though he steps on loads of people (including me) I want to see my Sowutuom Boy safe and sound,” Medikal stated.

The controversy surrounding Bongo Ideas escalated when he was reportedly apprehended by unidentified policemen.



However, both the Ghana Police Service and the National Security Ministry denied these allegations in official statements.



Despite official denials, a family member disclosed in an interview with Kofi TV that Bongo Ideas had returned home but bore visible signs of physical abuse, notably a swollen face. The situation has sparked concerns regarding the treatment of individuals critical of authorities.