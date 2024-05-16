Medikal to sponsor students' education on school tour

Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Medikal, known for his music, has announced plans to support education in Ghana.

Following his successful O2 Indigo concert, Medikal intends to pay tuition fees for select students.



This year, Medikal will tour schools nationwide, performing and engaging with students.



Alongside his performances, he will provide essential resources like exercise books.

In a bid to ease the financial burden on bright students, Medikal will sponsor the education of one student from each school he visits until graduation, aiming to make a significant impact on their lives.



With numerous awards, Medikal is using his influence to positively shape society and empower the youth.



Through his commitment to education, he emphasizes giving back to the community and investing in Ghana's future leaders.