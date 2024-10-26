Meek Mill plans to visit slave castles on his return to Ghana

Meek first visited Ghana in December 2022

Source: 3news

American rapper Meek Mill announced he’ll return to Ghana for the December 2024 festive season, mainly to visit Cape Coast’s historic slave castles and learn about the transatlantic slave trade.

Earlier in March, he expressed interest in obtaining Ghanaian citizenship, citing the oppression of Black men in America as a motivator.



Meek first visited Ghana in December 2022, performing at Afro Nation and meeting President Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House, where he controversially filmed parts of a music video.

His deepening connection with Ghana reflects his admiration for the country’s culture and history.



