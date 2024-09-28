Entertainment

Meek Mill to hire investigative team over his link to Diddy

Meek Mill Black.png Meek Mill

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: StarrFm

Meek Mill plans to hire an investigative team for $100,000 to uncover why he is linked to Sean Combs (Diddy), who faces serious charges including sex trafficking. Mill seeks clarity on media involvement and insists something is “not right” regarding his name being associated with Diddy's case.



Source: StarrFm