Men are 'crazy' but we can't do without them - Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage, the renowned Nigerian singer, recently expressed her thoughts on the inherent "crazy" nature of men, asserting that despite these characteristics, women cannot do without them.

This perspective was illuminated during her collaboration with Simi on the track 'Men Are Crazy,' a song that delves into this theme.

Speaking on MTV Live and reported by Nigeria's Daily Post, Savage shared her enthusiasm for working with Simi, describing the experience as "magical" and highlighting Simi's stature as a "queen in Afrobeats."