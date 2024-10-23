Men who conduct DNA tests on their kids are mentally unstable - Counsellor Lutterodt

Counsellor Lutterodt has taken a strong stance against men who opt for DNA tests to determine the paternity of their children.

Speaking during an appearance on “U Cook” with gospel singer Empress Gifty, he questioned the necessity and value of such tests, suggesting that they undermine trust in relationships.



He criticised men who resort to DNA tests, labelling their actions as senseless and unnecessary.



He said, “People who conduct DNA tests have mental health issues. What are you doing the DNA tests for? I have no use for DNA tests.”

Referring to ex-footballer Nii Odartey Lamptey’s paternity issue with his ex-wife, Counsellor Lutterodt revealed that he would not be upset if his wife cheated and became pregnant by another man.



He added: “Why would I cry if my wife cheated on me and got pregnant? I have always said that I won’t be bothered if my wife has an affair with another man. I have been married to her for 26 years, so why would I cry if she cheats on me once? She understood what she did.”



