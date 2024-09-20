Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Michael Blankson’s rants has destroyed Ghana’s reputation – Sonnie Badu

Sonnie Badu Ghana Sonnie Badu

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu criticized comedian Michael Blankson's social media rants about his investment issues, claiming they harm Ghana's international reputation.

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu criticized comedian Michael Blankson's social media rants about his investment issues, claiming they harm Ghana's international reputation. He argued that such remarks discourage diaspora investments and reflect a broader problem in Africa, where short-term thinking overshadows long-term planning and impact.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh