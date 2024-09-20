Michael Blankson’s rants has destroyed Ghana’s reputation – Sonnie Badu

Menu ›
Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu criticized comedian Michael Blankson's social media rants about his investment issues, claiming they harm Ghana's international reputation. He argued that such remarks discourage diaspora investments and reflect a broader problem in Africa, where short-term thinking overshadows long-term planning and impact.
