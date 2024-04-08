Mike Kesse reveals spiritual aspects of drug addiction

Mike Kesse

Gospel musician Mike Kesse has opened up about the spiritual aspects of drug addiction, sharing his own journey of overcoming alcohol and shisha dependency through faith.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z during a discussion on JoyNews' hotline documentary 'Creative Addictions' by entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie, Kesse emphasized the need for a spiritual approach to healing those struggling with substance abuse.



According to Kesse, drug addiction can often have deep spiritual roots, extending beyond mere peer pressure or personal choices.



"Sometimes it is way beyond what we feel like peer pressure. We should also think about the spiritual aspect too. There is a spiritual side to it. It is like family inheritance," he explained.



Reflecting on his personal experience, Kesse shared how he turned to alcohol and shisha in the past, leading to emotional and financial consequences.



"Drug use has unimaginable effects on its users. It will really affect you emotionally and financially," he remarked, highlighting the impact of substance abuse on mental well-being and decision-making.



When asked about his journey to recovery, Kesse credited his transformation to a divine intervention, stating simply, "God."

"There has been a calling on my life. What made me realize it was that while growing up, going to church I got a lot of prophecies," he disclosed, underscoring the spiritual awakening that guided him towards a new path.



Transitioning from secular music to gospel, Kesse has embraced his faith wholeheartedly in recent years, channeling his musical talents into uplifting and inspirational gospel songs.



His latest release, 'Worship Rise,' reflects his devotion to spreading messages of faith and hope through music.



Mike Kesse, a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer, rose to fame after winning the fourth season of TV3's Mentor and later participating in Season 2 of Project Fame West Africa, where he emerged as the first runner-up.



After a successful career in the mainstream music industry, Kesse redirected his talents towards gospel music, producing songs like 'Mehu Yesu,' 'Sweet Jesus,' and 'Amazing Love' that resonate with audiences seeking spiritual nourishment through music.