Source: Peacefmonline

Mingles Entertainment, a UK-based Ghanaian event hub, hosted the Sneakers Rave End of Summer party at Smade Lounge, London, on August 31.

The high-energy event featured top DJs, including DJ Wayne and DJ SNEH, alongside performances by NUA and Star Vicy.

Celebrated for blending music and fashion, Mingles continues to elevate the UK's entertainment scene as they mark five successful years.



