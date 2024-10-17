Miracle Films CEO defends Emelia Brobbey on theft case in UK

Emelia Brobbey

Source: Tigpost

Samuel Nyamekye, CEO of Miracle Films, has refuted allegations that actress Emelia Brobbey stole in the UK eleven years ago, calling the claims untrue. He defended her against resurfaced accusations related to a past incident that led to her friend Akua's wrongful arrest and deportation, clarifying their living arrangements and financial support.





