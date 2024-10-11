Entertainment

Mircle Films CEO Samuel Nyamekye explains how casting Nana Ama McBrown brought him luck

Miracle Samuel Nyamekye explains why he casted McBrown in his movies

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: yen.com

During an interview, Samuel Nyamekye discussed how casting Nana Ama McBrown in his movie projects consistently brought him good fortune.

He elaborated that every time he included McBrown in a film, he ended up discovering fresh talent from the production and provided several examples.

The CEO of Miracle Films also detailed some of his casting tactics and how he avoided selecting certain emerging stars alongside Agya Koo.

Source: yen.com