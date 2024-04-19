Miss Akwaaba season 3 auditions set for April 26-27

Joe Asae, CEO of Ceejay Multimedia

Ceejay Multimedia, organizers of Miss Akwaaba Season 3, has confirmed final preparations for the upcoming auditions scheduled for April 26-27.

The auditions, to be held at Ceejay Multimedia TV studios in Abeka Lapaz, Accra, will select participants for the 13-week reality show, expecting a significant turnout of ambitious young women.



Interested ladies aged 18 to 35 can obtain registration forms directly from Ceejay Multimedia.



Judges will evaluate contestants based on attributes like confidence, intelligence, determination, and beauty.

Miss Akwaaba aims to showcase Ghanaian culture, including music, dance, food, traditions, folklore, and tourist attractions.



The winner of Miss Akwaaba Season 3 will receive the prestigious title of Miss Akwaaba 2024, a car, and a cash prize of GH¢10,000. Prizes for the first and second runners-up are GH¢7,000 and GH¢5,000 respectively.