Moesha Bodoung suffers stroke, brother appeals for support

Moesha Bodoung

Ebito Bodoung, the brother of renowned Ghanaian socialite Moesha Bodoung, has disclosed that his sister recently had a stroke, significantly impacting her health and daily functions.

In a statement released on January 22, 2024, via a GoFundMe account established under his name, Ebito revealed that Moesha's stroke has severely impaired her mobility and speech, marking the onset of a challenging road to recovery.



The campaign aims to rally public support in alleviating the financial burden stemming from Moesha's medical expenses and rehabilitation efforts. As of now, the fund has received $570 out of a targeted $10,000.



The exact cause of Moesha's stroke remains undisclosed, prompting concerns and empathetic responses from supporters and the wider community.

The funds raised will be dedicated to covering medical bills, therapy sessions, and acquiring necessary assistive devices to facilitate her recovery process.



