Moesha was brought to my church already paralysed – Prophet Percy

Menu ›
Entertainment
Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: 3news
Prophet Percy Lartey of Divine Palace Ministry revealed that actress Moesha Buduong, who has been bedridden and is battling a stroke, is showing signs of improvement after prayers.
Prophet Percy Lartey of Divine Palace Ministry revealed that actress Moesha Buduong, who has been bedridden and is battling a stroke, is showing signs of improvement after prayers. Although she struggled to walk and experienced paralysis, Lartey emphasized God's intervention and expressed hope for her full recovery.
Source: 3news