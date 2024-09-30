Entertainment

Moesha was brought to my church already paralysed – Prophet Percy

Moesha Boduong 620x406 Moesha Bodoung

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Prophet Percy Lartey of Divine Palace Ministry revealed that actress Moesha Buduong, who has been bedridden and is battling a stroke, is showing signs of improvement after prayers. Although she struggled to walk and experienced paralysis, Lartey emphasized God's intervention and expressed hope for her full recovery.



Source: 3news