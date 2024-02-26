Mohbad’s death: I know a lot but they won’t allow me speak — Wife

Mohbad

Omowunmi, wife of the late Mohbad, has revealed that she knows a lot about the singer’s death but for bullies who are stopping her from speaking.

Mohbad died in mysterious circumstances on September 12. He was buried the next day.



The 27-year-old singer’s body was exhumed by police on September 21 for an autopsy.



The circumstances surrounding his death have continued to sparked controversies.



Omowunmi revealed on social media that she is being silenced by “industry” bullies over the singer’s death.



She stated that she feels helpless since she is continually bullied by those having a stake in the situation.

Omowunmi also spoke about the DNA test Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, had been holding out for to determine the paternity of Liam, Mohbad’s son.



According to her, the issue brings her tears and pains as never for once did her husband questioned the paternity of their son during his lifetime.



She wrote, “They silenced my husband by spreading rumours that he was on drugs. Now they’ve been targeting me by releasing a voice note I recorded a few years ago for medical purposes.



“They’re attacking our only child by labelling him as illegitimate. My husband was messed up mentally. If he had continued speaking about his challenges, perhaps he would still be alive today.



“The last time they attacked him, I begged him to speak out. But he felt powerless against the influence of the industry gods.

“Mohbad would have sought medical treatment after his injury if he didn’t live in constant fear. He believed the medical system could be compromised, and doctors bribed to harm him.



“I know a lot, but they won’t allow me to speak my truth. If they eventually kill me too, like they did Mohbad, just know I said it.



“So many things have happened since I lost my husband, yet I can’t speak. I am helpless. I want the world to know that I tried to speak up, just as my husband always wanted to, but they bullied him to silence as they are currently doing to me.



“The DNA issue has brought tears to my eyes and pain to my heart. There has never been any doubt or discussion about Liam’s paternity until my husband’s demise.



“My husband never for once questioned the paternity of our son during his lifetime, neither did my father-in-law or his families.

“The first time I heard about his doubt was on social media. He never spoke to me personally about the DNA till this very day.



“Since November, I have been waiting for a court order to proceed with the DNA testing. However, I am now being asked to take Liam to my father-in-law so the test can be done.



“Which of you will take your son to such a man in this circumstance? Liam is the only precious gift llerioluwa left me with. I will protect him until my last breath.”