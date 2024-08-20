Moment Samira Bawumia rushed to hug husband after his NPP Manifesto speech

Ghanaians have had mixed reactions to the affectionate moment between NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Samira Bawumia, during the party’s manifesto launch on August 18, 2024.
While some found their warm embrace touching and reflective of their strong relationship, others saw it as a distraction from the political content of the event.
Critics argue that such displays may overshadow the serious issues being addressed.
The event, held at the Ghana Secondary and Technical School in Takoradi, also highlighted the NPP’s focus areas, including economic transformation and infrastructure development, as they prepare for the December 7 elections.
The Second Lady, H.E. Samira Bawumia, gave her husband a big congratulatory hug after his NPP 2024 Manifesto speech. ❤️????????— Nαɳα Kɯαɱҽ (@NanaKwame_off) August 19, 2024
Love is sweet with the right woman beside you.#NPP2024ManifestoLaunch #BawumiaForPresident pic.twitter.com/TyTQE794oe
