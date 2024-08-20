Moment Samira Bawumia rushed to hug husband after his NPP Manifesto speech

Critics argue that such displays may overshadow the serious issues being addressed

Ghanaians have had mixed reactions to the affectionate moment between NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Samira Bawumia, during the party’s manifesto launch on August 18, 2024.

While some found their warm embrace touching and reflective of their strong relationship, others saw it as a distraction from the political content of the event.



The event, held at the Ghana Secondary and Technical School in Takoradi, also highlighted the NPP’s focus areas, including economic transformation and infrastructure development, as they prepare for the December 7 elections.



