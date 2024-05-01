Mona Gucci shuns backing Moesha Boduong financially over strained relations

Mona Gucci

Self-proclaimed lawyer and TV host Mona Gucci has chosen not to financially support Moesha Boduong amidst her reported health challenges, citing a strained relationship.

On TV3’s The Ladies Circle, Mona Gucci disclosed her decision, stemming from perceived criticism by Moesha regarding her comments on socialites.



Mona previously highlighted alleged behaviors of Ghanaian celebrities, including Moesha, in a 2020 interview, leading to a rift between them.



Moesha's response on Instagram further strained their relationship, prompting Mona to distance herself from Moesha's current situation.

Despite Moesha's reported hospitalization earlier this year, Mona remains steadfast in her decision not to intervene.



Meanwhile, musician Becca has encouraged public support for Moesha's GoFundMe campaign, contributing $2000 with her husband, advocating solidarity during difficult times.