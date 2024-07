Shatta Bandle with his dentist, Dr. Louisa

Source: 3news

Social media star Shatta Bandle, treated at Charisma Dental Care in Accra by Dr Louisa, wife of Stonebwoy, now sports a confident smile after fixing a missing tooth.

Dr Louisa shared the news on Facebook, receiving praise.

Shatta Bandle, known for claiming immense wealth, flaunted his 'success' online post-treatment.



