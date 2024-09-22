Most Christian women have smelly hair as a result of the use of scarfs – Broda Sammy

Broda Sammy

Source: Mynewsgh

Gospel musician Broda Sammy attributes delays in marriages among Christian women to their closed-mindedness and neglect of personal appearance.

