Most Christian women have smelly hair as a result of the use of scarfs – Broda Sammy

Sun, 22 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Gospel musician Broda Sammy attributes delays in marriages among Christian women to their closed-mindedness and neglect of personal appearance.

He advises that women should maintain their looks and suggests limiting the use of scarves, as they can lead to unappealing odors, which may deter potential partners.



Source: Mynewsgh