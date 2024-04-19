Mother of children hit by Funny Face offers words of comfort and advice

Funny Face

The mother of the two children involved in the accident with comedian Funny Face has shared advice with him following the incident.

Speaking in a captured video, she urged Funny Face to forgive himself and move forward to prevent further distress.



"The children are alright, but I urge you to forgive yourself to avoid sinking deeper into despair. Comfort yourself, move ahead with your life, and reconnect with God. Reflect on yourself. Perhaps before becoming Funny Face, you were closer to God, but fame may have led you astray," she said.



Funny Face recently visited the Central region to meet with the children, accompanied by family members and Kofi Adomah.

In an earlier video, Kofi Adomah revealed that Funny Face had contemplated suicide at the accident scene, overwhelmed with fear and guilt upon hearing false claims that the children had died instantly.



"He was terrified and devastated by the accusations of causing the children's deaths and contemplated running into traffic," Kofi recounted in a viral video.