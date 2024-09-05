Entertainment

Mr Beautiful finally reveals his motivation for joining the NDC

Beautiful 610x380 1 Mr. Beautiful Mr. Beautiful

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian actor Clement Bonney, known as Mr. Beautiful, disclosed that he joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after reading Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's book, "The Voice of Conakry." He believes the NDC is the party best suited to develop Ghana, based on Nkrumah’s vision for the country's progress.



