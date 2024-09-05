Mr Beautiful finally reveals his motivation for joining the NDC

Mr. Beautiful

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian actor Clement Bonney, known as Mr. Beautiful, disclosed that he joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after reading Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's book, "The Voice of Conakry." He believes the NDC is the party best suited to develop Ghana, based on Nkrumah’s vision for the country's progress.





