Mr Beautiful recounts how he lost a deal because he supports NDC

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Actor Clement Boney, known as Mr. Beautiful, revealed that he lost a brand ambassador deal due to his affiliation with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). He criticized the prejudice he faced, recalling how a marketing director refused to work with him simply because of his political ties.
