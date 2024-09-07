Entertainment

Mr Beautiful recounts how he lost a deal because he supports NDC

Beautiful 610x380 1 Mr. Beautiful Mr. Beautiful

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Actor Clement Boney, known as Mr. Beautiful, revealed that he lost a brand ambassador deal due to his affiliation with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). He criticized the prejudice he faced, recalling how a marketing director refused to work with him simply because of his political ties.



Source: Mynewsgh