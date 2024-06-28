Mr Logic in court over fraud

Court

Christopher Nelson, known as Mr Logic, faces charges at Dansoman Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding an American of $21,000 and GHC48,000.

He purportedly promised a resident permit for the victim and his family but failed to deliver. Nelson pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretense.



The court granted him bail of GHC400,000 with stringent conditions, including surrendering his passport, regular police reporting, and requiring three sureties, two being public servants.

The prosecution detailed how Nelson, through false promises, convinced the victim to part with substantial sums, prompting legal action after the victim discovered the deception.



