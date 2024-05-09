Mr & Miss Autism Pageant ends due to sponsorship challenges

The Mr & Miss Autism pageant, a fixture for years, concluded its final edition last weekend.

The Mr & Miss Autism pageant, a fixture for years, concluded its final edition last weekend.

Afi Antonio Foundation, the event's organizers, cited mounting sponsorship difficulties for their decision to discontinue the pageant.



Since its inception, the event has served as a platform to raise awareness and promote acceptance for individuals with autism.



Founder Afi Antonio noted escalating challenges this year, with sponsors scaling back support significantly.



Facing funding obstacles and reluctance from autism centers to release participants, the foundation opted to discontinue the event.

Despite the pageant's conclusion, Antonio affirmed her commitment to advocating for autism awareness and supporting those on the spectrum.



Traditionally held during Autism Awareness Month in April, this year's event featured performances from various artists and showcased talents of children with autism.



Contestants were crowned as autism champions in the event's final moments, leaving many parents expressing sadness over its conclusion.