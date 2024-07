The winner will compete at Mr. World in Vietnam in September 2024.

Source: StarrFm

Auditions for Mr. World Ghana 2024 have begun, marking the event's return after a four-year hiatus.

Auditions for Mr. World Ghana 2024 have begun, marking the event's return after a four-year hiatus.

Candidates can audition on July 28 at Tang Place Hotel and are encouraged to visit the Miss Ghana Official Website for details.



