MrBeast overtakes T-Series for most YouTube subscribers

MrBeast

Source: BBC

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has surpassed T-Series to become the biggest YouTube channel with 269 million subscribers.

T-Series, an Indian music label, held the top spot for five years. MrBeast, known for his elaborate stunts and philanthropy, celebrated avenging PewDiePie, who lost to T-Series in 2019.



MrBeast's channel saw a record daily spike of over 2 million subscribers. Renowned for giving away money, MrBeast's net worth is estimated at $500 million.

Congratulated by Elon Musk, MrBeast's influence extends to other platforms like X and Amazon, which has signed him to a $100 million TV deal.



