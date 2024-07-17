Entertainment

Music industry: 'Let's behave like proper businessmen' – George Britton decries unprofessionalism

Britton George George Britton

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline

George Britton criticized the local music industry's lack of professionalism, urging the adoption of contracts to safeguard investments.

He emphasized mutual respect between executives and musicians, noting past issues with contract enforcement.

Britton highlighted maintaining cordial relations post-contract and pursuing business-like behavior in dealings.

He also shared plans for further talent management and educational pursuits abroad.

