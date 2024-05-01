Music industry lacks peace since I joined – Davido

Davido

Nigerian music star, Davido says that the music industry has not known peace ever since he made his entry.

Davido, who seemed excited about the chaos in the industry, admitted he loved it.



“Since I came in the game dem never get peace .. I love it ! Make I find somewhere with beach go relax,” the OBO crooner wrote.





Having burst onto the scene with smash hits like “Back When” and “Dami Duro” from his debut album, ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ in 2012, Davido has solidified his status as a powerhouse in the Afrobeats genre.



Alongside contemporaries Wizkid and Burna Boy, he has spearheaded the movement, captivating audiences worldwide with his unique music style and charismatic persona.