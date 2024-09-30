Music producer sets record for longest recording with 95 hours, 59 minutes

Idem Abasifreke

Source: 3news

Nigerian music producer Idem Abasifreke set a new record for the longest recording session, lasting 95 hours and 59 minutes, surpassing the previous Nigerian record of 40 hours and 19 minutes.

Nigerian music producer Idem Abasifreke set a new record for the longest recording session, lasting 95 hours and 59 minutes, surpassing the previous Nigerian record of 40 hours and 19 minutes. He aimed to support emerging artists and faced challenges with electricity and funding during the marathon session.





Read full article