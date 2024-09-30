Music’s impact on Ghana surpasses sports – MUSIGA Official

Menu ›
Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: StarrFm
Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Director of Special Projects at MUSIGA, emphasized music's greater influence on Ghanaian life compared to sports during a recent interview. He urged musicians to support MUSIGA, likening its importance to that of other professional associations, and highlighted the global success of Afrobeats in enhancing Nigeria's image.
