0

Music’s impact on Ghana surpasses sports – MUSIGA Official

IMG 20240930 173827 Ahuma Bosco Ocansey

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: StarrFm

Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Director of Special Projects at MUSIGA, emphasized music's greater influence on Ghanaian life compared to sports during a recent interview. He urged musicians to support MUSIGA, likening its importance to that of other professional associations, and highlighted the global success of Afrobeats in enhancing Nigeria's image.



