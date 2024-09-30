Music’s impact on Ghana surpasses sports – MUSIGA Official

Ahuma Bosco Ocansey

Source: StarrFm

Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Director of Special Projects at MUSIGA, emphasized music's greater influence on Ghanaian life compared to sports during a recent interview.

Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Director of Special Projects at MUSIGA, emphasized music's greater influence on Ghanaian life compared to sports during a recent interview. He urged musicians to support MUSIGA, likening its importance to that of other professional associations, and highlighted the global success of Afrobeats in enhancing Nigeria's image.





Read full article