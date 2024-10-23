Entertainment

Musician Edem Doe Preaches Promotion Of Ghanaian Culture, And Peaceful Co-existence

WhatsApp Image 2024 10 23 At 12.jpeg Edem Doe

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician Edem Doe, known as Olonka Gagba, urges artists to promote indigenous Ghanaian culture through music. He emphasizes using music to foster peace during the 2024 elections and plans to groom young talents free of charge, focusing on enhancing songwriting skills with a cultural emphasis starting in November.



Source: Mynewsgh