Musician Edem Doe Preaches Promotion Of Ghanaian Culture, And Peaceful Co-existence

Edem Doe

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician Edem Doe, known as Olonka Gagba, urges artists to promote indigenous Ghanaian culture through music. He emphasizes using music to foster peace during the 2024 elections and plans to groom young talents free of charge, focusing on enhancing songwriting skills with a cultural emphasis starting in November.





