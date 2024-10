Celestine Donkor

Source: Tigpost

Gospel artist Celestine Donkor shared her challenging upbringing during the ‘Grass to Grace’ edition of Just Being Us. Growing up in a cramped compound house with 11 neighbors, she recalled her mother’s tireless efforts to provide for 15 children, using a “miracle pot” to ensure everyone had enough to eat.





