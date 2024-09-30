My GWR attempt was a transformative experience – Chef Faila

Chef Faila

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul Razak, known as Chef Faila, recently attempted the Guinness World Record for the Longest Cooking Marathon, dedicating 227 hours to prepare over 200 meals. Although disqualified, she views the experience as transformative, leading her to launch a culinary school to empower young girls in Northern Ghana.





