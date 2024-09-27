Entertainment

My ‘Thief President’ song is to alert all African leaders not one man – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Blakk Rasta, host of Urban Blend on 3FM, clarified that his song "Thief President," performed at the Nkrumahfest concert, targets all corrupt African leaders, not a specific president.

He emphasized that if leaders fit the description, they should take notice.

Following the performance, he received threats, prompting increased security.

Source: 3news