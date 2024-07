Sarkodie

Source: Classfmonline

2Lock, formerly Nana Fynn, shared insights on his close relationship with Sarkodie during an interview.

Recalling their early days in Tema, he described Sarkodie as a musical prodigy influenced by his mother's love for music.

2Lock praised Sarkodie's talent and recalled their effortless collaboration on "Forever," emphasizing Sarkodie's openness to collaborations despite his busy schedule.



