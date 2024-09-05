Menu ›
My dream is gradually transforming into reality – Osarfo Anthony speaks after appointment as Judge for US Presidential Service Center Film Festival
Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: 3news
Ghanaian screenwriter Osarfo Anthony is making strides toward his Hollywood dreams after being appointed as a judge for the 2024 US Presidential Service Center Film Festival.
This role, involving global judges, is a significant career milestone for Anthony.
He encourages Ghanaian screenwriters to aim beyond their local and continental limits.
