My dream is gradually transforming into reality – Osarfo Anthony speaks after appointment as Judge for US Presidential Service Center Film Festival

Osarfo Anthony 5 615x410 Osarfo Anythony

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian screenwriter Osarfo Anthony is making strides toward his Hollywood dreams after being appointed as a judge for the 2024 US Presidential Service Center Film Festival.

This role, involving global judges, is a significant career milestone for Anthony.

He encourages Ghanaian screenwriters to aim beyond their local and continental limits.

Read full article

Source: 3news