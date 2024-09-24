Entertainment

My dream is to build a theatre – Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty 40 .png Empress Gifty

Tue, 24 Sep 2024

During an interview on Onua FM, Empress Gifty expressed unawareness of the NPP and NDC's focus on the creative arts in their manifestos, stating it doesn't concern her as long as her needs are met.

During an interview on Onua FM, Empress Gifty expressed unawareness of the NPP and NDC's focus on the creative arts in their manifestos, stating it doesn't concern her as long as her needs are met. She aspires to build a modern theatre for arts events when financially feasible.



Source: 3news