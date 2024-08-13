My endorsement of NDC was voluntary – KOD

Kwame Okyere Darko

Ghanaian media personality Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) endorsed former President John Mahama for the December 7 elections, clarifying his support was voluntary and unpaid.

