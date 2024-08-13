Entertainment

My endorsement of NDC was voluntary – KOD

IMG 20240813 121854 Kwame Okyere Darko

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian media personality Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) endorsed former President John Mahama for the December 7 elections, clarifying his support was voluntary and unpaid. KOD, who had previously supported the NPP, cited dissatisfaction with President Akufo-Addo’s administration and confidence in Mahama’s leadership to address national issues.



