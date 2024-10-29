Entertainment

My family initially opposed my marriage to Ned Nwoko – Regina Daniels

Untitled 4 598x424 Copy Regina Daniels and her husband

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: vanguardngr

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels revealed her family initially opposed her marriage to politician Ned Nwoko, dispelling rumors she had no choice in marrying him.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels revealed her family initially opposed her marriage to politician Ned Nwoko, dispelling rumors she had no choice in marrying him. Daniels, who had other suitors, said she chose Nwoko independently and plans to share more of their story in the future.



