My fans give me energy to perform harder on stage – Fancy Gadam

Ghanaian musician and performer Fancy Gadam has revealed what inspires his energetic stage presence and outlined his goals for the rest of the year.

When questioned about the source of his vibrant performances, Fancy Gadam attributed his drive primarily to the support and enthusiasm of his fans.



“What gives me the energy to perform harder on stage mostly comes from the fan base. When I hear people hail me when I’m on stage, sing songs without missing a word, that gives me more energy to perform,” he said on October 25, 2024, in Accra.



The artist highlighted the electrifying energy his fans bring, saying their support fuels a connection that allows him to perform energetically for hours on end.



Fancy Gadam, who began his journey as a dancer before moving into music, shared that his dance background gives him a distinct advantage on stage. He encouraged fellow artists with dance skills to incorporate it into their shows, emphasizing how it boosts audience engagement.



Looking back on his accomplishments this year, Fancy Gadam conveyed appreciation for the milestones he has achieved in 2024, particularly highlighting a recent contract he signed.

“2024 has been beautiful. I just signed a new contract, and that shows I’m doing well for myself,” he shared, thanking his fans for their unwavering support.



The musician also expressed enthusiasm for upcoming events, especially those lined up for the holiday season. He assured event organizers that booking him for December shows would be a decision they’d be thrilled with.



“When you put me on, I’ll give you the numbers, and I’m going to entertain your patrons,” he promised.



The interview was conducted following his introduction as the new brand ambassador for The Game Energy Drink, a significant partnership that he considers both a milestone and a reflection of his dedication and rising influence.



