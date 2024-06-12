My fans should get ready for endless impactful stories – Temitayo Adeniyi

Temitayo Adeniyi

Source: vanguardngr

Talented actress Temitayo Adeniyi announced her return to the screen, promising impactful storytelling with her upcoming movie "Agbara Ogbon."

After a hiatus, she's eager to engage fans with narratives that tackle pressing social issues.



Adeniyi expresses gratitude for fan support and patience, emphasizing her commitment to inspiring and provoking thought.



"Agbara Ogbon" draws inspiration from empathy and a call for awareness regarding Nigeria's current situation.

Adeniyi reflects on her acting journey, which began during a university strike, leading to enrollment in an acting troupe.



The film boasts a stellar cast, including Odunlade Adekola, Yomi Fash-Lanso, and Akin Lewis.



