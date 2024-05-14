My fans will now give me breathing space after 'Kofi OO Kofi' EP release - Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian musician Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, has expressed relief that his fans will now allow him some breathing space following the release of his 7-track Extended Play (EP) titled 'Kofi OO Kofi.'

In a recent interview, the multiple award-winning singer revealed that his fans had been pressuring him to release either an EP or an album.



With the release of his latest project, he feels he has fulfilled their expectations and can now enjoy a respite from their demands.



Kofi Kinaata shared his satisfaction in meeting his fans' desires, stating that their excitement over the EP brings him joy.



He explained that with a plethora of new songs to choose from, his fans are now occupied with discovering their favorites, giving him some much-needed space.

The singer humorously remarked that now, when fans see him relaxing or engaging in other activities such as holidays or comedy skits, they won't pester him about the progress of his EP.



With seven new tracks to digest, they have plenty of content to enjoy without constantly asking for more.



Kofi Kinaata expressed his gratitude for the support of his fans and the opportunity to provide them with new music.



He sees the release of 'Kofi OO Kofi' as a chance to recharge and refocus, knowing that his fans are content and engaged with his latest offering.