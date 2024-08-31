My father raised me out of every pit and hell the enemy put me through – Daniel Duncan-Williams

Duncan Williams and his son

Source: 3news

Daniel Duncan-Williams, the youngest son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, shared his journey overcoming drug addiction during a service at his father's church. He credited his father's prayers and family support for his recovery and offered hope to others struggling with addiction, emphasizing that redemption is possible through faith.





