My father wanted an abortion when my mother was pregnant with me – Shugatiti

Shugatiti

Actress Shugatiti has shared a personal story, revealing that her father wanted her mother to abort her, but she refused.

Shugatiti didn't meet her father until she was six and has no relationship with him.



In a separate incident, she stopped attending church after a few months due to unwanted advances from instrumentalists, pastors, and church members.

She expressed frustration and disappointment with their behavior towards her.



Shugatiti has been open about her life, including her experiences as a nudist and entrepreneur.



